AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of APPH stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 134,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 20.0% in the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

