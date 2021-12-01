Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

