APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $260,456.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

