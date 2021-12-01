Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila Services Group stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.

About Aquila Services Group

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

