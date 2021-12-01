Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila Services Group stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.
