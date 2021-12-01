Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 7.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,054,000 after buying an additional 913,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

