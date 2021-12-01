Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.4% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

