ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.18. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 61,058 shares changing hands.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

