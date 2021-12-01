Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $64.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

