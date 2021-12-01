Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the October 31st total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 102,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 1,441,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.