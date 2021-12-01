Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 14,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.