Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 142,251 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 309,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,034. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

