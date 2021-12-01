Arnhold LLC Buys New Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of Astra Space stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Astra Space, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $22.47.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

