Arnhold LLC Has $16.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arnhold LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 328,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.