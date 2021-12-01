Arnhold LLC Sells 856 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.58.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $7.43 on Wednesday, hitting $451.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.05. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

