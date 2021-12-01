Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Vincent P. Melvin Sells 8,748 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

