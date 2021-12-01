Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AIP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,663. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Get Arteris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.