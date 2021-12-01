Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,299.98

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $253,299.98 and approximately $52.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.