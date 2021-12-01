Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $27,149.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003522 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

