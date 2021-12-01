Asaf Danziger Acquires 4,974 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVCR opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.81 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 326,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

