Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 2.9%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 69,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

