ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter Sells 4,000 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.