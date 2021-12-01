Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashland's earnings and sales for the fiscal fourth quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

ASH opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

