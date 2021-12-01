ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,150.0 days.

ASCCF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Get ASICS alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.