ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $812.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.75. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $433.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

