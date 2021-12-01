Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

