Asset Dedication LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.