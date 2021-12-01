Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 6,267 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 520.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 819.9% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 300.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.