Asset Dedication LLC Sells 593 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

