Asset Dedication LLC Trims Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

