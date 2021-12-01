Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 42.2% in November

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Astronics stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

