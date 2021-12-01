ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman Purchases $36,300.00 in Stock

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATIP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

