Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

ATO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

