Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 807 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 307.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

