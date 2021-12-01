Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,441 shares of company stock worth $40,749,446. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of -261.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.