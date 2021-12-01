Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $8,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TASK stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

