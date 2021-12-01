Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 46.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,206,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 381,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

