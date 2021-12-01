Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.