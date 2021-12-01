Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

