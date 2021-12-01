Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HUBS stock opened at $806.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

