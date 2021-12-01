Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.