Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.76

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 12636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

