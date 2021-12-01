Autus Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

