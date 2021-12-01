Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ALXXF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. Avante Logixx has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.75.
About Avante Logixx
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.