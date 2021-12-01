Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALXXF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. Avante Logixx has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.75.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

