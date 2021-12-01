Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,050 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

