Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $7.11. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

