Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

