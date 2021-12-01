AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$44.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

