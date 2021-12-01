Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

AVID stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

