Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient reported sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

AVNT opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.