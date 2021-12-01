AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $31.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $127.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

